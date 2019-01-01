2021 Afcon Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana are on the back foot ahead of Sudan clash – Igesund

The experienced manager has backed the 1996 African champions to down the Falcons of Jediane at home on Sunday

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has called for calm heads from the supporters to rally behind coach Molefi Ntseki and his team as they prepare to face Sudan in a 2021 qualifier on Sunday afternoon at Orlando Stadium.

Igesund explained how it would have been nice for the national side to get a good result in , but he noted the quality of the Black Stars following the 2-0 loss on Thursday night away from home.

Coming to the second Group C clash against the Falcons of Jediane on Sunday, Igesund believes the coach is capable of leading his team to a win in Soweto, adding that losing two matches in a row will not be a good result for the 1996 African champions.

“I think they are under a lot of pressure but look, we have the quality to do well in the qualifiers and I expected us to at least get a point in Ghana,” Igesund told Goal.

“I know it’s not easy to play against Ghana away from home. Playing an official match is different from playing a friendly. I remember I only lost two official matches as Bafana coach and that's how important it is to plan and ensure you do well in such games.

“I am sure as a coach he will now plan to get maximum points because we cannot complain about the loss to Ghana.

“There’s no doubt that the team is under pressure because they must get a win now. Obviously it’s not a big issue because the coach is still new, he’s trying to find his best team and I can tell you he is experienced to handle these matters – that’s a fact.

“He’s been with Safa structures for a long time and he’s a decent man and a great person, he will learn and grow in the position and I’m sure he would have loved to get something in Ghana.”

On the upcoming clash against Sudan, the former Premier Soccer League ( ) title winner believes the hosts can secure maximum points at home.

“We’ve got to always try and push to win our home games, it’s nice to win at home and get points away from home. We are on the back foot now,” added the former Bafana boss.

“This is a very difficult match against Sudan on Sunday but playing at home gives us the edge. I am sure the coach is now watching videos, analyzing the opponent to ensure his team is fully aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the Sudanese side.

“I’m sure he will work hard in that aspect to ensure his players are capable of capitalizing on these weaknesses, he must ensure his team is well prepared just like when he faces or Ghana.

“I’d like to add a few things though, I know he will be under heavy criticism as a coach but we need to get rid of such a mindset.

“The team, the coach and the players need our support and we have to do just that. He deserves a chance and we just celebrated the success of the Rugby team.

“That shows we are a winning nation and we just need to believe in our coaches and players. We should not criticise him.”