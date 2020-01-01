2020/21 Ghana women’s league champions to get GHC50,000 in prize money

The league has announced an increase in prize money for the champions, ahead of the upcoming domestic season

The Women's Premier League (GWPL) has announced that the 2020/21 league winners will walk away with a whopping GHC50,000 (8,500 dollars) in prize money and 40 gold medals.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku on Friday, confirmed the new prize money during a meeting held in Accra as part of the build-up to the new women's league season.

According to Okraku, the league runners-up will pocket GHC 30,000 along with 40 silver medals and the team finishing third will secure a cool GHC 15,000 and 40 bronze medals.

The president further disclosed that 16 teams competing in the top-flights will be afforded a shopping voucher worth GHC2,000 from the GFA's partners, Melcom Ghana.

The GFA supremo also announced that the coaches of the two teams to finish the season on top in each of the women's league zones will be going to a coaching program outside the country.

The Ghanaian women's top-flight is yet to produce champions since Ampem Darkoa ladies defeated Lady Strikers 1-0 to emerge the winners of the 2017-18 season due to a match-fixing scandal.

Following a resumption in January, the 2019-20 women's league season was called off after 10 weeks of fixtures due to the global health crisis arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

The GFA, however, had disclosed in September that the 2020-21 GWPL start date has been scheduled for January 2.

A seven-member board set up for the women's league, is headed by Hilary Boateng, along with Rosalind Amoh, Nana Aba Anamoah, Cleopatria Nsia and Jerry Dugbatey among the members.