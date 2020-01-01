2020 Malaysia FA Cup qualifying round draw in full
Malaysian Football League (MFL) today performed the draw for the qualifying round of the 2020 FA Cup where 40 amateur teams fight for a chance to go up against more established sides in the country.
Perlis United FC and JBFA were denied entry into the draw because of FIFA ban and salary arrear problems respectively. Meanwhile eight teams managed to draw byes and will go straight into the First Round draw.
The eight lucky teams are Kuatagh FC, KSR Sains, Staroba FC, Kickers FC, Thai Selangor FC, Tun Razak City FC, Imigresen FC and Norfarhan FC.
The 16 teams that successfully navigate through their qualifying matches will be joined by the aforementioned eight teams in the first round draw.
The Super League and Premier League sides will only join the competition from the Second Round onwards. Kedah are the reigning champions of the FA Cup with the winners once again guaranteed a place in the AFC competitions.
Draw in full:
Southern FC v Manjung City FC
Harini FC v Kuala Perlis FA
Nossa Bukit Jelutong FC v Kluang FA
Kerteh FC v NLFC-Mahsa
Andersonian FC v SA United FC
Gamestop FC v Semarak FC
Klasiko FC v KL Rovers
KB Isma Shah Alam v Protap FC
Pandan United FC v Langkawi City FC
KT Rovers v Ultimate FC
Markeless ST v Spirito FC
Melaka United SC v Irkam Muda FC
SSFC v PIB FC
Red Spade United FC v Sarawak FA
Real Chukai FC v Melawati FC
Delima Warriors FC v Armed Forces FC
