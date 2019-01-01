2020 Chan Qualifying: Burkina Faso deny Ghana, DR Congo thrash Central African Republic
Burkina Faso once again denied Ghana a spot at the African Nations Championship after a goalless game at Stade du 4 Aout on Sunday afternoon.
The home-based Black Stars lost the first-leg in Ghana 1-0, and needed a great performance to turn the tie around.
However, it wasn’t to be and Maxwell Konadu’s troops miss out on successive championships.
Following a 4-1 win over Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo sealed a comfortable 6-1 aggregate success in Kinshasa.
A brace by Joel Beya, as well as goals from Merveille Kikasa and Jackson Muleka carried the hosts to a comfortable win.
Saint-Fort Dimokoyen scored the away side’s consolation strike.
Guinea needed penalties to defeat Senegal, after it ended 1-0 after 90 minutes.
The Senegalese won 1-0 in both sides’ first meeting, so the Syli Nationale needed to match to at least match that to have a chance.
They succeeded and having triumphed in the shoot-out, head to the competition billed for Cameroon in 2020.
In Mali, a 2-0 victory over Mauritania saw the home-based Eagles defeat Al-Murabitun.
Goals from Coulibaly and Sissoko in the 43rd and 84th minutes sealed the routine win.
The reverse fixture finished 0-0, and Mali advance having won the tie.
A Carof Bakoua goal in the 74th minute was enough for Congo-Brazzaville to edge Equatorial Guinea 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Both sides drew 2-2 in the first meeting, so Congo progress 3-2 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, an Anice Badri brace either side of a Moksi equalizer helped Tunisia to a 2-1 win over Libya.
The Tunisians came into the game in Libya having won the first-leg 1-0, and thereby advance having won the tie 3-1.
Ivory Coast defeated Niger, courtesy of a Bedi strike before half-time, but were eliminated as they couldn’t overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat.
Thus, the Elephants lost out 2-1 on aggregate.
In the first game of the day, Lesotho and Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw at the Setsoto Stadium.
The Warriors advance to the championship having won the first-leg 3-1.