India thrash Nepal 7-0 to claim third SAFF U-15 Championship title

Bibiano Fernandes' boys did not concede a single goal in the tournament wherein they scored a mammoth 28 goals in five matches

defeated Nepal 7-0 in the final of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Maheson Singh (15'), Amandeep (41'), Sibajit Singh (43+1'), Taison Singh (52'), Himanshu Jangra (65') and Sridarth Nongmeikapam (76', 80') got their names on the scoreboard.

With seven goals to his name, Jangra finished as the top scorer in the tournament where the hosts had secured their place in the final with a game to spare.

More to follow...