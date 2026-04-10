1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel or platform is showing TSV’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany’s most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a recent slump, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly attractive thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal support.

To find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches, visit SPOX.

For a full broadcast schedule—including both TV channels and live streams—see SPOX.

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have been playing in the 3rd Division for several years now. Accordingly, the same broadcasting details apply to the Giesing-based side. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights for the competition up to and including the 2026/27 season. Telekom’s streaming provider broadcasts all matches in the competition.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. When Munich Löwen host a game, Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles the live coverage. Away matches are usually shown by other regional stations. For details, consult the official broadcaster websites.

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1860 Munich: all broadcast info at a glance: Who shows / streams TSV’s matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance