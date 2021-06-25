09 Days Around the World: Borussia Dortmund to make virtual stops in nine countries across the globe

The German club aims to connect with its international fans in mainly in Asia and USA...

Borussia Dortmund announced their 2021 Summer Virtual Tour "09 Days Around The World" which will see the German outfit make virtual stops in nine countries spanning three continents, including the U.S.A, Brazil, Poland, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, and China from July 10 to 18.

The target of the tour is to connect the club in-depth with its international fans and provide them an opportunity to immerse themselves in black and yellow.

‘‘As the world continues to fight the pandemic, it is very important for us to be able to demonstrate just how close our relationship is with our fans, friends, and partners worldwide,’’ said Carsten Cramer, BVB Managing Director. ‘

‘As the pioneer of virtual tours among the European football clubs last year, we successfully demonstrated Borussia Dortmund’s creativity and agility in strategic planning and operations. Since the pandemic outbreak, our effort in digitization has turned into a transformative strength. We are now ready for a 2.0 version with broadened concepts and scope that reflect our identity: intensity, authenticity, loyalty, and ambition. Of course, all of us are eagerly awaiting the next physical touring opportunity. Nevertheless, we are confident to deliver "Echte Liebe" together with our partners to international fans this summer," he further added.

A 360-degree experience will embrace the fans in special events such as fan club gatherings, BVB youth player and partner challenges, training live streams, and exclusive meet and greet with first team players and BVB legends, among others.

Plans are in motion for celebrity takeovers and special challenges featuring the Indian cricketer KL Rahul, South Korean left-back Young-pyo Lee, and BVB defender Lukasz Piszczek to further celebrate cultural diversity among BVB’s international fan base.

"China, as the last stop of the tour, we will celebrate our fifth DFB-Pokal title in four cities, bringing the Pokal trophy to the local fans for a one-of-its-kind experience. Throughout the tour, we challenge ourselves to create more relevant and impactful connections with our fans and partners in their home countries," informed Benedikt Scholz, BVB’s Head of International & New Business.

It will also include the launch of BVB's international app which will be useful for international fans to follow the team during live training sessions before a friendly and the final round of the BVB Global Freestyle Challenge, a collaboration with the World Freestyle Football Association, with a special BVB Freestyle World Champion show in Shanghai, China.