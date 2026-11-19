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Manchester United’s new era under Mauricio Pochettino has officially begun, but the secrecy usually associated with Carrington has already been breached. An unexpected drone flight over the club’s training headquarters has provided supporters with an unfiltered look at the manager's tactical preparations for the first time.

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High-altitude surveillance at Carrington

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The dawn of the Pochettino era at Manchester United has been met with an unexpected security headache after a drone operator managed to film the Argentine’s first major training session. Twelve minutes of high-definition footage were captured from the skies above Carrington and subsequently uploaded to YouTube, offering an unprecedented glimpse into how the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is shaping his new squad.

While the club usually maintains a strict perimeter to ensure tactical secrets remain behind closed doors, the individual behind the flight insisted that their actions were entirely within the bounds of the law.

As reported by BBC Sport, the operator defended the move by stating: "For the people asking about legality. It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it. The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn't fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the CAA rules that regulates drone usage. The drone is correctly labelled, and I hold all the relevant licences, public liability and insurance required. As for leaking team news/tactics, it was half an hour into the managers first training session, there are many media there so certainly won't be the only footage of training released."

Tactical hints and squad breakdowns

Despite the legal justifications provided by the drone pilot, the footage has naturally led to intense speculation regarding Pochettino’s preferred personnel and tactical shape. The video highlights a group of ten outfield players working directly with the head coach, including established regulars like Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo. They were joined by new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, though the presence of youngsters Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass suggests this specific group might not be the definitive XI for the weekend’s daunting trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

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In another section of the training field, captain Bruno Fernandes was spotted leading a high-intensity rondo session alongside a mix of senior figures and academy hopefuls. The session featured plenty of technical work, with youth prospects Shea Lacey and Dan Armer getting a chance to impress the new management staff.

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The drone also captured Pochettino’s long-term assistant, Jesus Perez, moving between the different groups to oversee the drills, while the identical Fletcher twins, Jack and Tyler, were split across the two main training blocks to balance the numbers during the tactical exercises.

Security concerns and legal boundaries

Manchester United have so far declined to comment on the incident, but the breach highlights a growing concern for top-flight clubs regarding privacy and aerial surveillance. Although the operator claimed the flight was legal, Civil Aviation Authority guidelines do include specific warnings about privacy expectations in places like gardens or private grounds, stating that using such devices where people expect privacy could lead to a breach of data protection laws.

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United’s own internal media team was also present to film the session for official channels, but they typically operate under strict embargoes regarding tactical setups. With a massive clash against Liverpool looming, the Red Devils will be hoping that these "eyes in the sky" haven't given away too much of their game plan to their rivals as they navigate this transition period.