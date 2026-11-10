'I'm not in any panic!' - Virgil van Dijk addresses Liverpool contract uncertainty as deal approaches expiry

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has insisted he is relaxed regarding his long-term future at Anfield despite his current contract being set to expire at the end of the season. The veteran defender remains a cornerstone of the Reds' backline but is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh extension.

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Van Dijk addresses Anfield future

The future of Van Dijk remains one of the most pressing issues for the Liverpool hierarchy as the Dutch international enters the final months of his current deal. Despite the lack of an immediate resolution, the 35-year-old center-back has moved to downplay any suggestions of friction or anxiety regarding his status at the club. With his agreement set to conclude next summer, speculation has naturally intensified, but the captain remains focused on the task at hand under the guidance of head coach Andoni Iraola.

Speaking on the situation, Van Dijk made it clear that he is not feeling the pressure of his impending free agency. "I'm not in any panic whatsoever. I want to keep playing and continue what I'm doing. Let's see what the season brings. I've had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that's the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else. There's nothing to report at the moment, but that doesn't mean that there's any stress or anything," the defender explained.

Injury concerns and international withdrawal

While his contract is a significant talking point, Van Dijk is currently prioritizing his physical recovery during the November break. The defender was forced to pull out of international duty, with the club confirming that Van Dijk has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The decision came after he struggled to maintain full fitness during Liverpool's recent Premier League victory over Crystal Palace, where he was noted to have not returned to full sharpness following the final whistle.

Addressing his current physical state, Van Dijk admitted that he has been playing through some discomfort to help the team during a transitional season. "Mentally, I'm in a good place. Physically, I've been struggling with a little niggle the past couple of weeks but I do everything in my power to be out there. I feel good but it's not about me at the moment. Let's see," he noted. Despite the minor injury setback, the captain has been a constant presence in the domestic campaign, starting every league game so far as the club navigates a crowded schedule.

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Liverpool's work in progress

The Reds are currently finding their feet in the post-Arne Slot era, sitting nine points adrift of league leaders Arsenal. A inconsistent start to the season has seen the club suffer defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal, alongside a disappointing European loss to Fenerbahce.

"Some games we could have done much better that we won," the defender added. ”And some games we lost but we were good. We're trying to find consistency as that's the only way to be successful." The club now faces a nervous wait on the fitness of several key players ahead of a crucial home clash against Manchester United on November 22.

In addition to Van Dijk, the medical staff are monitoring Dominik Szoboszlai after his early exit against Palace, while midfielder Ryan Gravenberch continues to be sidelined by a heel problem that has hampered his recent availability.