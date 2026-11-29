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Marseille delivered a professional performance at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps to secure a 2-0 victory over Auxerre. Goals from Amine Gouiri and Igor Paixao ensured all three points for the visitors in a dominant tactical showing.

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Marseille displayed a masterclass in territorial dominance and ball retention at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, suffocating Auxerre with 70% possession. The tone was set early when Amine Gouiri found the net in the fifth minute following a slick exchange with Amine Harit. Despite Auxerre's attempts to disrupt the rhythm, Marseille's technical superiority allowed them to navigate through the lines with ease, recording a staggering 815 passes to the hosts' 338.

The match was effectively decided just before the interval when Igor Paixao converted from the penalty spot in stoppage time. While the second half saw Auxerre increase their shot count to 16, Marseille's defensive structure remained largely unbothered, benefiting significantly from a numerical advantage after Axel Tuanzebe was sent off for the hosts. It was a cerebral performance from the visitors, who managed the game state perfectly to consolidate their position in the upper reaches of the Ligue 1 table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jeffrey De Lange - 8/10

An extremely reliable presence between the sticks, De Lange made four crucial saves to preserve his clean sheet. His distribution was a key component of Marseille's build-up play, allowing the side to maintain their high possession stats under pressure.

Ulisses Garcia - 7/10

Garcia provided excellent width and balance on the flank. He was diligent in his defensive duties, contributing to the team's 17 total clearances, while also offering an outlet during transitions.

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Conrad Egan-Riley - 7/10

Operating with composure, Egan-Riley was central to the defensive stability. He read the game well, positioning himself to cut off passing lanes and ensuring the hosts' counter-attacks were largely neutralised.

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Nayef Aguerd - 8/10

The standout performer in the backline, Aguerd was a dominant force in the air and on the ground. His ability to progress the ball from deep was vital, and he led the defensive unit with authority throughout the 90 minutes.

Timothy Weah - 7/10

Weah operated with his usual energy and tactical discipline. While he didn't grab the headlines, his work rate and ability to track back were essential for maintaining the team's shape before being substituted late on.

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Midfield

Himad Abdelli - 7/10

Abdelli acted as a effective pivot, linking the defence to the attack. He was tidy in possession and showed good physical presence in duels, helping Marseille control the central zones of the pitch until his withdrawal in the 70th minute.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

The veteran midfielder was the heartbeat of the side's passing game. Hojbjerg dictated the tempo, rarely wasting a ball and providing the tactical screen that allowed the more creative players to flourish further forward.

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Attack

Tochukwu Nnadi - 7/10

He delivered an impressive performance in midfield over the course of 88 minutes, most notably in his passing accuracy, which reached 98% helping his team maintain 70% possession. He also won 4 duels against Auxerre players.

Amine Harit - 8/10

Harit was the creative spark Marseille needed, providing the assist for Gouiri's opening goal. His intricate footwork and vision between the lines made him a constant nuisance for the Auxerre midfielders until he was rested in the closing stages.

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Igor Paixao - 8/10

Paixao was clinical when it mattered most, showing great nerves to score from the penalty spot in first-half injury time. His movement off the ball constantly dragged defenders out of position, creating space for his teammates.

Amine Gouiri - 8/10

Gouiri got the afternoon off to a perfect start with a well-taken goal in the 5th minute. His chemistry with Harit was evident, and he looked dangerous every time he picked up the ball in the final third.

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Substitutes & Manager

Angel Gomes - 6/10

Came on for Abdelli at the 70-minute mark to provide fresh legs. He kept the ball moving well as Marseille looked to see out the result.

Keyliane Bezahaf - 6/10

A late introduction for Harit, Bezahaf helped maintain the defensive shape during the final minutes of the match.

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Neal Maupay - 6/10

Replaced Gouiri in stoppage time. Had little time to impact the game but provided an energetic presence upfront.

Kelyan Abdallah - 6/10

Introduced late for Weah, Abdallah played his part in ensuring there were no late lapses in concentration.

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Bruno Genesio - 8/10

Genesio got his tactical setup spot on. The emphasis on high possession and quick transitions overwhelmed the hosts early, and his management of the game after the second goal was exemplary.