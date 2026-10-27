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Mohamed Saeed

Major Chelsea blow! Joao Pedro ruled out for weeks with a thigh injury as Xabi Alonso confirms striker will miss Liverpool clash

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Chelsea have been hit with a significant setback ahead of their midweek Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool, with Xabi Alonso confirming that Joao Pedro is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian forward was a surprise omission from the squad that faced Tottenham at the weekend and is now expected to miss several weeks of action.

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Alonso provides update on Joao Pedro layoff

The Blues’ attacking options have been significantly depleted following the news that Pedro will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian striker, who has become a focal point of Alonso’s tactical setup at Stamford Bridge, missed the recent London derby defeat against Tottenham after picking up a problem during Friday's training session.

Fans were left searching for answers when the teamsheets were released, and the subsequent 2-0 loss highlighted how much the team missed his presence in the final third. Alonso initially hoped the issue might be minor, but recent medical assessments have suggested a more prolonged period of recovery is required for the former Watford man.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Anfield, Alonso offered a clearer picture of the striker's fitness status. "He has an injury of his thigh and he is going to be out for a few weeks," Alonso said . "Let’s see how many. We don’t want to predict on that, but he is not ready for the next games." The timing could hardly be worse for Chelsea, who are entering a congested period of the domestic season where squad depth will be tested to its limits.

Striker shortage highlights tactical concerns

Chelsea’s struggles without Pedro have already been documented this season, with the side failing to find their rhythm in matches where he has been absent. The Blues have suffered defeats in both games where Pedro was missing, including the disappointing results against Brentford and Spurs. Against Tottenham, Morgan Rogers was tasked with filling the void in a central role, but he struggled to influence the game and appeared peripheral for long stretches.

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Despite the obvious impact of Pedro's absence, Alonso remains confident that the rest of his players can step up to the challenge in the coming weeks. "At the moment has some liquid, so we have to do some tests to know how big the injury is. It's disappointing, but we need to carry on," Alonso stated. He later reinforced this stance by adding, "Yeah, for sure. This is why you build a squad. For sure, some players are important but this can happen."

Triple fitness boost ahead of Anfield trip

While the news regarding Pedro is undoubtedly negative, there is some positive light at the end of the tunnel for the Chelsea faithful regarding other members of the squad. Alonso confirmed that he will be bolstered by the return of several key figures who are ready to feature in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Liverpool.

Specifically, the head coach confirmed that Emmanuel Emegha, Danny Welbeck, and Estevao will all be part of the traveling party heading to Merseyside. These inclusions will offer Alonso different tactical dimensions as he looks to mastermind a victory at Anfield. Welbeck’s experience could be vital in a high-pressure cup environment, while Emegha and Estevao provide the youthful exuberance and pace that might be required to unsettle the Liverpool defense.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.