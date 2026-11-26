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Lionel Messi is set to return to La Bombonera for one final dance alongside his long-time friend and former international teammate Carlos Tevez. The legendary striker, affectionately known as "El Apache," has officially confirmed that the Inter Miami superstar will be the headline guest for his long-awaited testimonial match next month.

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A legendary reunion at La Bombonera

The footballing world is preparing for an emotional evening in Buenos Aires as Tevez officially brings down the curtain on his storied career. While the former Manchester United and Manchester City forward retired from professional football five years ago, his formal testimonial was delayed until now.

The event has reached a new level of anticipation following the confirmation that Messi will participate in the match, which is scheduled to take place on December 20 at the iconic home of Boca Juniors.

For the Xeneize faithful, the presence of the greatest player of all time adds a layer of prestige to an already historic occasion. Tevez himself validated the news, ensuring that fans will witness a reunion of the duo that famously led the Argentina attack during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The announcement was further amplified on social media, where it was noted that Messi will play in Tevez's farewell match on December 20th, giving the supporters a rare chance to see the legendary playmaker back on Argentine soil.

Celebrating an unforgettable year for Boca

The timing of the "Adiós Apache" event could not be more perfect for the Boca Juniors supporters. The club is currently enjoying a period of immense domestic and continental success, having already secured the top spot in the annual aggregate table and lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy.

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With the team still competing for the Copa Argentina title and preparing for the quarter-finals of the Torneo Clausura, the testimonial serves as a festive conclusion to what has been a remarkably successful 2026 campaign for the club.

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The addition of Messi to the roster of participants ensures that the stadium will be packed to capacity. Although the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped away from the international stage with the Argentina national team, the opportunity to see him wear a football kit at La Bombonera remains a significant draw for local fans. The match represents a bridge between eras, celebrating a modern club icon in Tevez while hosting a global phenomenon in Messi.

Details of the Apache testimonial

While Messi is undoubtedly the star attraction, the match is fundamentally about honoring Tevez's immense contribution to Boca Juniors across multiple stints. The striker won numerous titles with the club, including the Copa Libertadores, and remains one of the most beloved figures in their modern history.

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As the club chases a potential seventh trophy in a single calendar year, the testimonial provides a moment of reflection for a player who embodied the grit and passion of the Boca neighborhood throughout his professional journey.

Preparations are now in full swing for the December spectacle, with tickets expected to be in high demand as fans scramble to see the two icons share the pitch one last time. The match will serve as the definitive goodbye for Tevez, who has transitioned into management since hanging up his boots, as reported by TyC Sports.