'I'm surprised but happy!' - Gary Neville reacts to Manchester United decision to stick with Michael Carrick ahead of Chelsea clash

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Gary Neville has admitted he is stunned by Manchester United's decision to retain Michael Carrick as manager following a disastrous run of form. Despite intense pressure after a heavy home defeat, the club legend will remain in the dugout for this weekend's pivotal Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

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Carrick survives Old Trafford cull for now

Manchester United have opted to keep faith in Michael Carrick despite the club's alarming slide down the Premier League table. The former midfielder saw his side suffer a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, a result that left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place. That loss marked an eighth game without a victory across all competitions, leading many to believe that Carrick's tenure at Old Trafford had reached a definitive end after he was seen waving to the Stretford End in what appeared to be a final goodbye.

However, the 45-year-old was present at Carrington to oversee training on Tuesday morning and is now preparing the squad for a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge. According to BBC Sport, the United hierarchy has decided to give Carrick the opportunity to turn things around and fight for his position. This decision comes despite the club reportedly exploring high-profile alternatives such as Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, and Fabian Hurzeler to take over the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams as the pressure continues to mount on the current coaching staff.

Neville reacts to the managerial lifeline

Speaking on Sky Sports, United legend Neville gave a candid assessment of the situation, admitting he expected a change of leadership following the Bournemouth debacle. "Look, I’m happy. I’m surprised but I’m happy because I was absolutely certain that what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael," Neville explained.

"It looked like it when he was walking round at the end on his own with the players behind him. It was almost a goodbye lap, he was waving to the fans almost in an apologetic manner but also a goodbye. So I am really surprised that ultimately Michael is still in the job but I’m happy with it because the fact of the matter is it was very difficult on Sunday."

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Neville expressed his concern regarding the team's commitment, stating: "How it is going to go over the next couple of weeks, I have no idea. I hope he can somehow get those players to start playing for him again. They haven’t played for him in the last few weeks." With United just one point above the relegation zone, the pressure is on Carrick to spark an immediate reaction from a group that has struggled for identity throughout the current campaign.

Carrick clarifies Old Trafford gestures

In his own assessment of the situation, Carrick was quick to dismiss the idea that he was bidding farewell to the Manchester United faithful following the full-time whistle on Sunday. "It wasn’t a farewell from me," he insisted. "I have mixed emotions, I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels and the boys are feeling it at the moment. Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way. To have that connection with the supporters it’s mixed emotions, it’ll take a bit of time to digest but I certainly appreciate their support. The situation is where we are and we haven’t had results or performances that have been good enough."

The upcoming clash with Chelsea represents a massive test for both clubs, with the Blues also reeling from a 2-0 loss to Tottenham. United have already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup this season after a thrilling 3-2 loss to Brighton, leaving the Premier League as their primary focus for domestic recovery.