Anfield nightmare for Pochettino debut

Mauricio Pochettino’s first match in charge of Manchester United quickly descended into chaos as his defensive line crumbled within the opening ten minutes at Anfield.

The resulting fallout was swift, with referee Sam Barrott issuing a straight red card to the french defender Yoro. Liverpool made the numerical advantage count instantly as Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the subsequent free-kick, followed shortly by a Florian Wirtz goal that doubled the hosts' lead.

Watching from the commentary gantry, Gary Neville was left stunned by the lack of defensive awareness displayed by the United backline during the high-stakes encounter on Merseyside.

Neville pulls no punches on defensive duo

"When I saw De Ligt's name on the team sheet I have to admit I was absolutely stunned," Neville said while speaking to Sky Sports. "And the reason I was stunned was because of this. If you'd watched him in Como four weeks ago he was very much well off it and that is just a basic ball over the top."

He added: "It's his problem to start with, Yoro can be further across, but De Ligt is miles away from it, then Yoro has to get further round, he reacts late, his anticipation is poor. It's so clumsy from Yoro, he makes a lot of these types of mistakes. You could argue Isak delays to make sure Yoro runs into him, but it's naivety."

The former Manchester United captain continued his analysis by highlighting how De Ligt’s lack of match fitness contributed to the opening goal. "We saw him in Como and he has been out for a year," Neville continued. "It is really tough to come back. To have him out there in a game like this, he has been exposed. Yoro's positioning is poor, he has to be across, you have to cover your mate. It is bad all around from United. Michael Carrick will be watching and say that's what I was having to deal with."

Keane joins the chorus of criticism

The criticism did not soften after the half-time whistle, as Neville intensified his assessment of the fundamental errors made by the expensive summer arrivals. "It's as bad defending from two centre backs defending a long ball as you will see," he added.

"De Ligt is well out of it - he's been out so I have some sympathy. But between them, to let the ball beat you, it's unforgivable. It is shocking. Whilst Man United have those types of defenders in their team, they have no chance of keeping a clean sheet. It's basic understanding of how to play a position. It's the fundamentals. It's like these guys have never had basic training of how to play in defence."

Roy Keane also expressed his disbelief at the lack of defensive instinct shown by the pair during the match. "It doesn't matter if it's a back four or back five, you do the basics right," Keane commented.

"I'm amazed at this level, I know he's been out a while, but it's really poor defending. He's never getting that ball. If you're a defender you always expect the worst. Isak's done well and I actually don't think he's going to get the ball. There's no way he's (Yoro) getting the ball, it's clumsy by United. Straight ball over the top and he's in big trouble. But there's no way he's getting that ball. I know he's quick and sharp but it's really poor defending. Players not smelling danger."