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Arsenal’s pursuit of a marquee wide player remains a priority for Mikel Arteta, and the club could be set for a sensational U-turn regarding their interest in Vinicius Junior. Despite the Brazilian recently committing his future to Real Madrid, the North London giants have not completely walked away from the possibility of a future deal.

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Gunners refuse to rule out future move

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The Emirates hierarchy were notably active during the last summer window as they sought to bolster their attacking options, with the Real Madrid talisman identified as their primary target. While a deal failed to materialise at the time, leaving a void in the squad’s wide areas, the club’s admiration for the player has not diminished.

Journalist David Ornstein has suggested on The Athletic FC podcast that while a winter exit from the Bernabeu is off the table, important conversations could take place if the current situation in Spain changes by the end of the campaign.

There is a growing sense that the door is not completely closed for a potential transfer, provided the financial and tactical variables align. Arsenal’s long-standing interest suggests they are willing to be patient, monitoring how the player’s role evolves under Jose Mourinho.

Contract status creates short-term hurdle

The primary complication in any immediate pursuit is the fact that the winger recently put pen to paper on a fresh contract in the Spanish capital. This renewal effectively ended Arsenal's hopes of a mid-season swoop, as Real Madrid have no intention of sanctioning a departure for their star man in the middle of a trophy hunt.

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Ornstein noted during a recent Q&A session that there is currently no indication an exit is on the cards in the short term. This development has forced the Gunners to look toward the summer as the only realistic timeframe for a deal. "I don’t see it being in the winter, absolutely not, because Vinicius Jr has just signed a new contract, which obviously ended the Arsenal pursuit," Ornstein explained when discussing the current state of play.

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This stance reflects the reality of the market, where top-tier talents are rarely moved during the January window unless there is significant friction between player and club. For now, the North Londoners must focus on their current title charge with the resources at hand, even if the long-term plan continues to feature the Brazilian.

Financial and tactical considerations for 2027

Looking ahead to the summer of 2027, the Gunners will have to weigh the immense costs against their tactical requirements. Having failed to bring in a high-calibre winger recently, the need remains prevalent, and the club may decide that revisiting their top target is the most logical step.

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However, the landscape of the Premier League and European football can shift rapidly, and Arsenal must account for what has transpired since their initial pursuit began. "Right now, I would say I know nothing about Arsenal going back in for Vinicius Jr. But while that position is still something they’re looking to address, people might put his name in the frame," Ornstein added, highlighting the speculative nature of such a high-profile saga.