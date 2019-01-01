The former PSG man got his tenth goal of the campaign with the defending champions fell to their tenth defeat...

NorthEast United FC bounced back at home with a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

Rehenesh TP featured for the first time since early October when a four-game suspension had pushed him down the pecking order. Mislav Komorski was available for selection which meant Juan Mascia had to sacrifice his place for the young Puitea.



In contrast, there were six changes for Chennaiyin FC. Foreign signings Inigo Calderon and Carlos Salom were not even included in the matchday squad. Fresh off the Asian Cup, India internationals Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua had to be content by warming the bench while new signings CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary slotted right into the mix, the latter returning to his old stomping ground.





It was Chennaiyin who started out brightly with Raphael Augusto scampering a half chance after brilliantly dashing past two defenders in the NorthEast United box.



The momentum shifted to the hosts quickly after the opening quarter of an hour. However, they would have felt hard done by with referee Santosh Kumar turning a deaf ear to an appeal for a penalty in the 19th minute.



Germanpreet Singh failed to go for the ball and instead brought down Federico Gallego with his sliding challenge inside the box as the Uruguayan chased a loose ball from a failed freekick attempt.





Gallego remained unlucky as he slammed the ball over the bar after making his way past a defender from a smartly-taken short corner. Minutes later, Rowllin Borges also miscued a header from handshaking distance.



Young Redeem Tlang also had a moment to forget in the first half when he had only the keeper to beat but blasted it high and wide from 15 yards as Bartholomew Ogbeche after controlling the ball beautifully had layed it for the former Lajong man via a deft flick from Borges.



The Highlanders continued to pile up the pressure through Ogbeche and Gallego but failed to find the back of the net going into the break.

