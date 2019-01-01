The teams failed to find a winner after a closely fought ninety minutes...

FC Goa and Jamshedpur had to be satisfied with a point at the end of a closely fought 0-0 draw on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

After thrashing NorthEast United 5-1 at the same venue in their last match, FC Goa went into the fixture with an unchanged lineup. Carlos Pena was deployed as a centre back once again with Edu Bedia accompanying Lenny Rodrigues in central midfield. Ferran Corominas continued to lead the attack.

On the other hand, Cesar Ferrando made four changes from his side's 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamos. Sergio Cidoncha made his return from a knee injury with Raju Gaikwad, Pablo Morgado and Michael Soosairaj also making their way in. Carlos Calvo served the first of his three-game suspension and Pratik Choudhary was dropped from the matchday squad.

In the ninth minute, Bedia failed to get on the end of Jackichand Singh's low cross from the right. However, a sloppy clearance by Gaikwad allowed Brandon Fernandes to find Bedia again but the midfielder's header failed to beat the goalkeeper.

Jamshedpur went close when Cidoncha's 26th-minute free-kick struck the side-netting. Farukh Choudhary and Goa's Hugo Boumous also saw their respective snapshots at either end go wide.

After the change of ends, the hosts continued to have the lion's share of ball possession and were spraying passed in and around the box.

However, Jamshedpur had their moments at the other end. Mario Arques's header flew over the bar and Cidoncha could only direct his header straight into the hands of Mohammad Nawaz.

Arques also missed from close-range in the 71st minute from Farukh Choudhary's cross, to add to the frustration of Ferrando.

Corominas displayed impeccable skill to dribble past two defenders in the box before taking a shot at goal in the 84th minute but Paul was equal to the task with a low dive to his left.



In the 90th minute, Brandon came tantalisingly close to directing Manvir Singh's cross from the right into the goal but Subrata Paul's reflex save ensured that the scoreline read 0-0 at full-time.