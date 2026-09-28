PRESSE SPORTS
Zizou's kicking memory! Zidane laughs off Clasico bruising from Van Bommel ahead of touchline duel
Zidane prepares for touchline duel against Van Bommel
France head coach Zinedine Zidane turned his attention to Monday evening's high-profile UEFA Nations League encounter against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium. The fixture brings together two legendary midfielders on the touchline as Zidane faces newly appointed Belgian manager Mark van Bommel.
The two coaches clashed on the pitch during their playing careers, notably meeting in a 1-1 El Clasico draw between Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2006.
Zidane expects a demanding physical and tactical battle in Brussels.
- Getty Images Sport
Manager laughs off aggressive El Clasico encounters
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Zidane joked about Van Bommel's combative playing style when reflecting on their past midfield battles in Spain. However, the Frenchman expressed admiration for his counterpart's leadership and tactical footprint.
Zidane noted that Van Bommel's transition into management reflects his deep understanding of team dynamics.
"He didn't exactly have the same playing style as me," Zidane laughed. "I took quite a few kicks from him when we faced each other. But he was the kind of player who was important to a team. As a coach, he tries to put his stamp on things."
French coach praises Belgian quality and Scifo heritage
According to VTM NEWS, Zidane offered glowing praise to the Belgian national team, highlighting their technical capabilities and collective cohesion following a strong World Cup campaign. When asked which Belgian player mirrored his own playing style, Zidane dismissed individual comparisons, noting that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne possesses unique qualities.
The manager also referenced historical playmakers such as Enzo Scifo when evaluating Belgium's footballing tradition.
"Belgium played a very good World Cup," Zidane stated. "There is an enormous amount of individual quality in the squad. De Bruyne is De Bruyne. Belgium has always had good players on the ball. As a top athlete, you love playing these top matches."
- Marca
Les Bleus target crucial away win in Brussels
France complete their matchday preparation as they look to secure three points in Group A before returning home to face Italy at the Stade de France. Zidane demands complete focus from his squad to overcome a motivated home side.
Belgium seek a statement victory under Van Bommel following their recent win over Italy.
Les Bleus aim to maintain their momentum in Brussels.
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