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Zinedine Zidane recalls 14-year-old Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid trial as French legends finally unite for Les Bleus
A historic meeting in Madrid
Long before they were the faces of the French national team's new era, Zidane and Mbappe shared a brief but significant moment at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground. Back in 2012, when Mbappe was a highly-rated 14-year-old prospect at Clairefontaine, he was already being chased by Europe's elite clubs. Madrid, desperate to secure his signature, invited the youngster and his family for a week-long experience in Spain during his school holidays. The Spanish giants pulled out all the stops, offering a private box at the Santiago Bernabeu and sessions where the teenager rubbed shoulders with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Zidane, who was working within the club's hierarchy at the time, was the man tasked with personally showing the young prodigy around the facilities. While the move eventually fell through as Mbappe's family opted for the development project at AS Monaco, the impression left on both men was lasting.
- AFP
Zidane reflects on Mbappe's rise
The legendary midfielder has looked back on those early days with great fondness. The two figures have effectively come full circle, moving from a mentor-prospect dynamic in Madrid to a manager-captain relationship with the two-time world champions. Speaking ahead of France's upcoming fixture against Turkey, Zidane admitted that he never truly anticipated their paths would merge in this specific way within the national team setup.
"When I saw him arrive at Real Madrid, I did not think at all that I would find myself with him in the France team in 2026. It was not planned. However, what I saw in him was really his potential and what he could do on the pitch," he added with a smile.
Zizou highlighted the buzz
The Madrid hierarchy was fully aware that they had a special talent on their hands during that trial period, even if it took over a decade for Mbappe to eventually sign for the club as a professional in 2024. Zidane highlighted the buzz that surrounded the teenager during his brief stint in Spain, noting how everyone at the club felt about the young forward's abilities.
"I don't know if I can say that he had surprised everyone. But everyone was enthusiastic about the idea of seeing Kylian play for Real. It didn't happen, then we know the story," Zizou remarked.
- AFP
A new era for Les Bleus
As France prepares for their next set of challenges, the synergy between Zidane and Mbappe is viewed as the cornerstone of the team's future success. Having legends of different generations working in tandem has provided a boost to the squad's morale, especially given their shared history with the world's biggest club. Zidane’s ability to manage high-profile personalities has been a hallmark of his coaching career, and his long-standing relationship with Mbappe suggests a level of trust that could prove vital in major tournaments. The manager’s recollection of that 2012 trial serves as a reminder of how long both have been operating at the pinnacle of the game.
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