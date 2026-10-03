IPA Sport
'We deserved more!' – Zinedine Zidane reacts after first home match in charge of France ends in frustration
Zidane's winning start halted by stubborn Italy in Paris
Zinedine Zidane experienced a frustrating conclusion to his first home match as France head coach as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 Nations League draw by Italy. Michael Olise opened the scoring with a wonderful strike ten minutes after half-time, but Alessandro Bastoni equalized for the visitors.
The result brought an end to Zidane's two-match winning run since taking charge of the national side.
France also conceded their first goal under the 1998 World Cup winner's tenure.
- IPA Sport
Head coach feels France deserved victory despite fluctuations
Speaking after the match, Zidane expressed satisfaction with the overall performance while asserting that France created enough opportunities to seal victory before Italy equalized. He noted that Les Bleus held complete territorial control until Bastoni's central run altered momentum.
Zidane maintained that the squad is building a solid structural foundation for future fixtures.
"It was tight, but I’m happy with the performance of my side and what I’ve seen," Zidane told UEFA. "Of course, it’s a slightly frustrating result because we perhaps deserved a little more. I think we deserved more from tonight, especially up until their goal. We certainly could have scored a second goal."
Les Bleus maintain long-term Nations League unbeaten record
Despite missing out on maximum points, France extended their unbeaten run in UEFA Nations League group matches to eight games, registering six victories and two draws in that sequence. Dayot Upamecano received a second yellow card late in the second half, leaving France to finish with ten men.
Zidane praised the team's commitment and insisted the overall performance bodes well for the future.
"It bodes well, especially in terms of what we’ve managed to put in place," Zidane added. "I think I can be very proud of my team."
- Flash Press Agency
France target immediate bounce back in Monday's home clash
Zidane and his squad remain at the Stade de France as they prepare for Monday's second home Nations League fixture. The French head coach seeks an immediate tactical response to solidify their position in Group A.
Italy return home following their positive away performance in Paris.
Zidane aims to secure his first home victory in charge on Monday.
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