HMB-Media
'No more catwalks!' – How Zinedine Zidane is enforcing a strict new order with France
Zidane scraps Clairefontaine media parade in firm cultural shift
According to RMC sport, New France manager Zinedine Zidane has introduced firm changes at Clairefontaine ahead of his inaugural international training camp. The World Cup winner determinedly banned journalists and cameras from covering the traditional arrival of players on Monday.
In recent years, player arrivals at the national team base transformed into informal fashion shows, with stars like Jules Kounde making headlines for eccentric outfits.
Zidane decided to end the external spectacle immediately to ensure total concentration on pitch preparation.
- AFP
New manager demands total focus and internal control
Zidane's technical staff want to keep the opening days of camp under strict internal control to avoid media frenzy and unnecessary controversies. By closing the gates to photographers, the manager intends to allow the squad to settle in and adapt to new demands smoothly.
The staff believe removing camera crews ensures players prioritize football performance over personal appearances.
Expanded backroom staff completes meticulous scouting
Alongside disciplinary adjustments, Zidane assembled a larger technical team than predecessor Didier Deschamps, holding a seminar at Clairefontaine in mid-August. Key assistants David Bettoni and official observer Stephane Plancque traveled extensively across stadiums to scout candidates, while Arthur Hochede joined as physical trainer.
Medical adjustments were also finalized, with podiatrist Serge Isidro replacing Marc Retali following his dismissal.
Zidane personally attended the Trophée des Champions at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium to evaluate domestic prospects.
- CordonPress
Modernized squad announcement marks new era
Zidane will officially unveil his first France squad on Friday at 6:00 pm, promising a modernized presentation format. The new coach aims to dust off the traditional methods used during Deschamps' 14-year tenure.
With an expanded list and fresh faces expected, the squad will report for duty next week under strict new guidelines.
Les Bleus begin their new chapter intent on establishing total discipline from day one.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting