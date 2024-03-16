Zero minutes for Gio Reyna! USMNT star will be drastically short of match fitness ahead of crunch CONCACAF Nations League showdown with Jamaica as he's left on Nottingham Forest bench yet again
Gio Reyna continues to be left out at Nottingham Forest as the U.S. men's national team star was glued to the bench once again in a draw with Luton.
- Reyna benched yet again
- Less than a half of game time since joining club
- Forest settle for 1-1 draw