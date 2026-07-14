Youri Tielemans completes £35m transfer to Man Utd as Belgian midfielders airs pride at fulfilling a childhood dream

United have bolstered their midfield options with the acquisition of Tielemans, who joins the club on a contract that runs until June 2031. The 29-year-old moves to the Theatre of Dreams after an impressive stint at Aston Villa, where he recently captained Belgium to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal follows a period of significant activity in the United engine room, as the club looks to rebuild under new leadership.

According to recent reports, the Red Devils had considered several options this summer, even abandoning an Ederson deal to focus on other high-profile targets to support their tactical revamp.



