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‘You're not Ronaldinho yet’ - Brazilian superstar kept Lionel Messi grounded with coffee-making duty during Barcelona breakthrough
The coffee-making apprentice
Speaking on the HProject podcast, former Barcelona player Andrea Orlandi shared fascinating insights into the relationship between the club's established king and his ultimate successor. According to Orlandi, Ronaldinho used a specific method to ensure the teenage Messi didn't get ahead of himself, despite his obvious world-class talent.
"Ronaldinho asked Messi to make him coffee," Orlandi revealed. "He would say: 'Well, how many World Cups have you played, rookie?' just as a joke. And he would prepare the coffee for him! But it was a way of having him close, of giving him affection. It was like keeping him calm, as if to say 'you're not Ronaldinho yet'."
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A master guiding his protégé
While the coffee-making duties might seem like a bit of dressing room hazing, Orlandi explains that it was actually born out of the Brazilian's deep respect for Messi's burgeoning ability. The two shared a connection on the pitch that was evident to everyone in the squad, but Ronaldinho took it upon himself to be the mentor.
"There was a connection there that, in the end, when two players understand each other and see that they are at a similar level, let's say that the master tries to guide the young man and there was some affection," Orlandi explained. It was clear from the beginning that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner knew exactly what he had by his side.
Public recognition of the heir
The relationship was not just about keeping the young star grounded behind closed doors; Ronaldinho was also vocal about Messi's potential to reach the very top of the footballing pyramid. Orlandi recalls that the Brazilian was never shy about celebrating the talent of the man who would eventually inherit his iconic number 10 shirt.
"Ronaldinho was affectionate with everyone, but to Messi he would say, 'damn, you're at a level where one day you can sit at my table.' In the end, these geniuses recognize each other," Orlandi added. "Look, it wasn't hard to recognize Messi's talent, but it was like a public display of saying 'this is my boy and he's the business'."
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From the B team to the elite
Orlandi’s perspective comes from a unique vantage point, having spent three seasons at the club. He spent two campaigns with the B team in the third tier before making the jump to the first-team squad, where he witnessed the peak of 'Ronaldinho-mania' coinciding with the rise of the 'Atomic Flea'.
While Messi's career would eventually eclipse nearly every record in football history, these early stories highlight the dressing room hierarchy that helped shape his professional character. Orlandi, who later enjoyed a successful career with the likes of Alaves and Swansea City, remains struck by the chemistry that defined one of Barcelona’s most iconic eras.