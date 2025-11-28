Getty Images
'Yes, we're playing like sh*t' - Edin Dzeko gives damning verdict on Fiorentina but blasts fans for booing after another defeat
Following Fiorentina's 1-0 home defeat to AEK Athens on Thursday, their second consecutive loss in the Conference League, Dzeko gave a brutally honest assessment of his team's performance. The result left Fiorentina in 17th place in the competition standings with six points from four matches, having won their first two games.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Dzeko did not mince his words. "Can we say we're playing like sh*t? Yes, that's true," he admitted. "We can't make two or three passes in a row. We're not playing well, I know."
Dzeko expressed his frustration with the team's inability to execute their game plan despite good preparation. "I didn't expect this game to end like this, losing in the end, because we trained really well, the boys were doing well," he said. "The coach had trained us well tactically. In the first half, we played better because we created something. They had two goals disallowed, but they scored instead, and then, trailing, it was more difficult. In the second half, we lost too many balls, we're doing poorly."
Striker blasts fans for booing
While acknowledging the team's poor form, Dzeko was equally critical of the home crowd at the Artemio Franchi Stadium for their negative reaction. He called on the supporters to get behind the team, especially the younger players, during this difficult period.
"It's not possible that the fans boo us after every negative incident," Dzeko argued. "We need more support from the stands, even when we make easy mistakes. During the match, that's not how it should be."
He continued: "Instead of being booed, we ask for help. During the match, we deserved more support. The stadium is strange, we're struggling, but we need more help. I've experienced everything in my 20-year career, but especially the young players need more support, even from the stands, even when they misplace a pass."
Fiorentina's struggles in Serie A
Fiorentina's woes are not limited to Europe. In Serie A, they are enduring a dismal season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in 19th place with just six points from 12 matches. They are yet to win a league game this season, having drawn six and lost six. Their last five Serie A matches have seen them draw three and lose two.
Dzeko acknowledged the fear within the squad but emphasised the need for self-reflection. "Do I see fear in my teammates' eyes? It seemed like we were carrying the ball too much ourselves, there weren't any plays, but it's hard to say why this is happening. Each of us has to ask ourselves questions, but I, first and foremost, have to give more. There's fear, it's time to ask ourselves some questions."
Despite the struggles, Dzeko insisted the team has been working hard. "How are we physically? I can definitely say we're not at our best, but the team has worked well in the last two weeks. The lads were very happy with the work they've done, and we already felt like we were improving against Juve. But maybe we're not at our best yet."
What next for Fiorentina?
Fiorentina face a daunting task in their next Serie A fixture as they travel to face Atalanta on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta are currently in 13th place in the league table. A positive result is crucial for Fiorentina to start climbing out of the relegation zone and ease the mounting pressure on the players and coaching staff.
