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Xavi takes blame for poor first half as Netherlands rescue draw against Greece
Xavi takes the blame
Xavi has taken full responsibility for his team's sluggish start during their thrilling 2-2 Nations League draw with Greece in Thessaloniki. The Oranje found themselves trailing after a disjointed and lacklustre first-half display, prompting the Spanish tactician to publicly shoulder the blame for their initial struggles.
Despite a much-improved performance after the interval that saw the visitors snatch a late point, the 46-year-old made it clear that the opening 45 minutes fell far below the required standard for his national side.
- AFP
An apology in the dressing room
Rather than losing his temper, Xavi revealed that he took a calm approach at half-time, choosing to apologise directly to his squad. He admitted that his initial tactical setup and selections may have contributed to their disjointed display.
"The first half was really bad," Xavi told NOS. "It was important to create chances from the start, but we did nothing. There was not enough intensity and ambition. That was my fault. Maybe the line-up wasn't right.
"Was I shouting in the dressing room? No, I was calm. The players were a bit sad. 'Sorry, it was my fault,' I told the players at half-time. We had to change our mentality."
A crucial triple substitution
Xavi's honest words, combined with swift tactical changes, sparked a remarkable turnaround. The manager made a decisive triple substitution at the break, withdrawing Quinten Timber, Guus Til, and Ruben van Bommel in favour of Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch, and Noa Lang.
The introduction of the three midfielders immediately shifted the momentum, allowing the Netherlands to dictate the tempo and seize control of the contest. While Xavi remains demanding and expects higher standards from the first whistle, he expressed pride in his team's resilience and views the second-half comeback as a vital building block for his tenure.
"I am never satisfied with a draw, but it is part of the process," Xavi concluded. "We want to play like we did in the second half. I am happy with that. I have seen two faces, but this is just the beginning."
- NOS
Trusting the process
The tactical shift ultimately paid off, with the Netherlands fighting back to secure a hard-fought point away from home. The Oranje will now look to carry that renewed confidence and second-half momentum into their upcoming Nations League fixtures, as Xavi continues to carefully mould the team in his distinctive image.
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