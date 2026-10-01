Xavi's Greek selfie fever! Netherlands boss plots Van Dijk position shake-up after defender drops out

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez faces a defensive selection dilemma as Oranje prepare to take on Group 2 leaders Greece at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. Key central defender Jan Paul van Hecke has withdrawn from the squad after sustaining a severe foot injury during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Serbia.

The defender attempted to train before the team departed for Greece, but severe pain forced him to return to his club.

Xavi opted against calling up an emergency replacement, leaving a 23-man squad for the fixture.