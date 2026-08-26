New Oranje boss hails "University of Football" and reveals deep Van Gaal and Cruyff bonds

The former Barcelona midfielder reflected on his deep-rooted connections with Dutch football history, specifically highlighting the pivotal role played by Louis van Gaal. Although their tactical preferences differ, Xavi holds immense respect for the veteran coach who showed the courage to hand him his senior club debut as a teenager.

That historic act of trust has shaped Xavi's own managerial philosophy regarding youth development and giving opportunities without hesitation. "Even [Louis] van Gaal when I was 17 and 18, he trust me. He trust on me a lot. So yeah, why not? Why not? If he is ready, if we feel that the players the player is ready, so we will be not afraid," Xavi recalled.