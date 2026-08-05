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Xabi Alonso reveals the real reason behind Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill absences against Juventus
Injury precautions in Hong Kong
Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in their latest pre-season fixture on Wednesday, but the main talking point was the absence of Palmer and Colwill.
According to the Evening Standard, Alonso opted to leave the duo out of the matchday squad at the Kai Tak Stadium entirely as a precautionary measure. Both players had previously featured for 80 minutes during a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last week. Edon Zhegrova scored the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Juventus the victory.
Earlier, the absence of his star duo had forced Alonso to shuffle his pack. However, the manager was quick to play down any serious injury fears surrounding Palmer and Colwill.
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Alonso explains double absence
Speaking to reporters after the match, Alonso clarified the situation and confirmed that Palmer and Colwill were simply dealing with minor knocks.
Alonso said: "Yes, they had a few, not injuries, discomforts. Cole with a whack and Levi as well, so no point to take today's risk and hopefully they will be fine for Saturday."
Palmer also addressed his omission, telling reporters pitchside: "I'm disappointed not to play due to a slight issue, but I love Hong Kong. Amazing support." Alonso specifically dismissed concerns that Palmer had aggravated a recurring groin problem from last season, adding: "No, it's a whack, a contact injury that he had against Spurs. So it's not that."
Mudryk and Welbeck return
While the absence of Palmer and Colwill dominated the agenda, the match against Juventus also provided a platform for new faces and returning players. Danny Welbeck made his first appearance for Chelsea following his recent move from Brighton, adding valuable experience to the frontline.
Furthermore, Mykhailo Mudryk made his highly anticipated return to action, coming off the bench to get eight minutes under his belt. The winger had been serving a provisional suspension due to a doping dispute, but was cleared after his ban was rescinded by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Discussing Mudryk's availability, Alonso noted: "We trained yesterday. He came directly from the airport to the hotel. So, yesterday was more about the feelings, more about the emotions, to be back with the players to assess the fitness level. But yes, he could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He's selected, so he can play. We are thrilled that Misha could be with us."
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What comes next for Chelsea?
Chelsea will now turn their attention to their next pre-season fixture as they travel to Indonesia to face AC Milan on Saturday. Alonso will hope to have Palmer and Colwill fully recovered and available for selection at the Madya Stadium. With the Premier League season rapidly approaching, building match fitness without risking further setbacks remains the primary focus.
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