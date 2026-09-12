Xabi Alonso claims Joao Pedro is at Erling Haaland's level as Chelsea boss compares striker to Karim Benzema

Despite his stellar domestic form, Joao Pedro faced a significant setback this past summer when he was a surprise omission from the Brazil squad for the World Cup. However, the forward has used that disappointment as fuel, earning a recall for the September international window against New Zealand and India. Alonso revealed that he did not need to provide any extra motivation for his striker, as the fire was already burning within the player himself.

"He had enough motivation. He already had enough within him, so I didn't need to go there. It was painful for him, but that is in the past. We are now focused on what he is doing well and what he can do better," the Chelsea boss insisted. "He has been outstanding. Not just in football terms, but in his personality, his maturity and his desire. He has a very clear goal this season, which is to have a great campaign and score a lot of goals."