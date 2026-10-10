AFP
'Henderson has been practicing free-kicks!' - Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso hails 'good performance' and praises new-look midfield after Bournemouth win
Alonso hails Henderson's immediate impact
Alonso witnessed a vintage display from his latest recruit as Chelsea dismantled Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, with Henderson stealing the headlines on his home debut. Having joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer after departing Brentford following the mutual termination of his contract, the 36-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal with the Blues and needed less than two minutes to make his mark, finishing off the post after a slick exchange with Cole Palmer. Later in the match, Henderson capped off his stellar performance by scoring the fifth goal from a brilliant free-kick.
Speaking to BBC MOTD after the final whistle, Alonso was quick to credit the Englishman's work ethic and the variety he brings to the Blues' attacking arsenal. 'He has been using the international break to practice his free-kicks,' the Spaniard explained when asked about the midfielder's scoring touch.
According to Opta, at 36 years and 115 days old, Henderson became the oldest Chelsea player to be directly involved in three or more goals in a Premier League match - registering two goals and one assist - as well as the oldest player for any side to achieve the feat since Cristiano Ronaldo against Norwich in April 2022 at the age of 37.
- AFP
Building a solid midfield foundation
The victory was a significant statement for Alonso's side, who had struggled to find their rhythm in recent weeks. Reflecting on the overall flow of the contest, Alonso remained composed about the few moments of defensive frailty that allowed Bournemouth a brief window of hope. 'I would not say it was a crazy game. There were different moments. We were in good control of the game. After conceding there were 10 minutes when the game could have finished in a more close way. The fourth goal was really important. It has been a good performance and a good win,' he noted.
Beyond individual brilliance, Alonso was particularly enthused by the emerging midfield partnership, highlighting how the combination of Henderson's experience and Moises Caicedo's energy provided a platform Bournemouth could not live with. 'We have seen Moises Caicedo in alongside Hendo,' Alonso said, stressing this balance as the key driver behind the team's improved display. 'Normally when you have a balance and a strong midfield the team is in better shape.'
Addressing the clean sheet drought
Despite the offensive fireworks, Chelsea's wait for a Premier League clean sheet continues, a streak that stretches back to January. Evanilson's goal for Bournemouth served as a reminder that there is still work to be done on the training ground, but Alonso is not letting the statistics dampen his spirits.
Alonso dismissed suggestions of a deep-seated defensive problem, pointing out that his team were incredibly close to shutting out the opposition today. 'It will come. Today we were close. A win with a clean sheet will come,' he insisted. The victory marks Chelsea's first win in four matches, lifting them into the top five, while Bournemouth remain just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
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Long-term future secured for Palmer
The pre-match atmosphere was already buoyant following the news that Cole Palmer had committed his long-term future to the club, signing a staggering new contract until 2034. Palmer celebrated the deal by setting up Henderson's opener, further cementing his status as the cornerstone of Alonso's project at Chelsea.
Alonso spoke warmly about the importance of retaining such a high-calibre talent for the prime years of his career. 'I am delighted for Cole. He is a top player. We have him for many years. He can be one of those players who is remembered for many years in the future,' the Spaniard remarked.
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