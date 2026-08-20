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'He's a Chelsea player' - Xabi Alonso addresses Enzo Fernandez transfer speculation
Alonso stands firm on Fernandez future
Alonso has moved to shut down ongoing speculation regarding Fernandez, insisting the midfielder is fully committed to the cause at Stamford Bridge. The Argentina international, who joined Chelsea for £107m in 2023, has been the subject of intense transfer talk throughout the summer window, with Manchester City reportedly weighing up a move for the former Benfica man.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday, Alonso was clear about the player's status. 'Enzo is a Chelsea player,' Alonso told reporters. 'He's a top, top player. He's training really well since he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated. We are happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday.'
- AFP
Addressing the Stamford Bridge reception
The situation has been complicated by a frosty reception from sections of the Chelsea support. During a recent pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, Fernandez was greeted with a smattering of boos when his name was announced over the PA system and when he eventually entered the field of play.
When pressed on whether Fernandez had explicitly stated his desire to remain in West London, Alonso chose to focus on the player's professional conduct on the training pitch. 'He's training really well with a good attitude, and that's what we want,' the Spaniard added. 'He's trying his best to prepare for the kick-off of the Premier League.'
The Manchester City interest
Manchester City, now managed by former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, have long been admirers of Fernandez's technical ability and range of passing. While the Etihad club failed to meet Chelsea's £120m asking price before last Friday's 5pm deadline, the transfer window remains open until September 1. This means the possibility of a late swoop cannot be entirely ruled out if all parties reach an agreement.
The midfielder has certainly had an eventful few years on the international stage, featuring heavily in Argentina's run to the World Cup final. However, his club future has remained a talking point for months. At Stamford Bridge, the midfielder has established himself as a key figure, making 54 appearances across all competitions last season with 15 goals and seven assists, and lifting both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup since joining the Blues. Despite the outside noise, Alonso is adamant that the player's focus has not wavered during a crucial period of tactical implementation.
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Joao Pedro secures long-term future
While the Fernandez saga continues to dominate headlines, Chelsea have secured the long-term future of forward Joao Pedro. The Brazilian has put pen to paper on a new contract and has been handed the iconic No. 9 shirt, previously worn by Liam Delap. Alonso was full of praise for the attacker, highlighting his growth as a leader within the squad.
'He's not just a great player, he has a great personality,' Alonso said of the Brazilian. 'His development as a great player and as a leader is very noticeable each day and in each game. He has this focus and desire to have a great season, scoring goals but also helping the team. I'm very happy and impressed with his personality as well. Now, we need to help him reach his goals.'
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