Wrexham women see Champions League dream dashed as Welsh side lose qualifying tie

The atmosphere at the Racecourse was electric as the Adran Premier champions looked to build on their impressive victory over Armenian side FC Pyunik in the previous round. Wrexham started with immense confidence, dictating the tempo and forcing the visitors onto the back foot during the opening exchanges.

The match could not have started better for the hosts, as Lili Jones ignited the home crowd within the first 10 minutes of the contest.

The goal originated from a poorly cleared set-piece by the Riga defence, allowing Jones to showcase her technical quality with a controlled volley into the corner. It was her second European goal of the summer, and for much of the first half, it looked as though it might be enough to propel Wrexham into the next phase of the competition.