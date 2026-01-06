Getty
'He's a real baller' - Wrexham urged to launch transfer swoop for Brazil international with Premier League experience amid rise towards Championship playoff places
Wrexham have a new fan
Former Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Sandro has revealed that he is now a Wrexham fan, having been seduced by the club's story in their Disney+ documentary. Under the stewardship of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, the Welsh side have gone from the fifth-tier National League to within one promotion of the Premier League, and Sandro thinks Pereira could be the player to make the difference for them. Wrexham are currently ninth in the Championship, just one point off sixth-placed Watford in the last play-off place.
Wrexham urged to sign Pereira
Sandro believes Pereira would make a genuine impact in Wales, if the club could bring him in from Cruzeiro. He previously played for West Bromwich Albion in England, between 2019 and 2021.
Sandro told BOYLE Sports: "I think to have these guys who are actors have a dream that they’re going to buy a club with one of the best histories in football and how they did it, it’s perfect. They’ve built the team, hired great people around them, and they’ve gone step by step with new players.
"I started to be a Wrexham fan and it would be good to have them in the Premier League but it will be difficult.
"Matheus is like a Number 10. He’s a good footballer. He has played in Europe before. He is a real baller."
"When the Wrexham show started to run, I think it was a hit all over the world because it’s a beautiful story, and Brazilian players already love to come over here anyway - I think it will be hard in the Championship but if they make it to the Premier League? Not just in Brazil but around the world everyone loves the Premier League. It’s unbelievable, and it's the best league in the world."
Wrexham's superb run of form
Wrexham have enjoyed a strong run over the festive period and have won all of their last four fixtures, beating Sheffield United, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, and Derby County. Midfielder Matty James, however, says that the squad are merely taking it game-by-game, despite talk of a fourth successive promotion.
He said: "Us in the dressing room are just thinking about each game and we've shown that in this small period/
"We just go out there, put a performance in, get the result and move on. For us, there's such a long period to go, and in the Championship, you know how quickly it can change.
"But there's enough experience in there to just make sure that we focus."
He added: "It was about us getting back on the training ground, working hard and pushing each other.
"I think it shows the experience we have to bounce back and you can see the competition for places is high. The manager rotated it a little bit over Christmas and the lads who have come in did extremely well.
"You know you've got to take your opportunity when you're given it."
Manager Parkinson added: "We've certainly put ourselves in a stronger position after the Christmas period."
What comes next for Wrexham?
Wrexham face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, before resuming their Championship play-off push against Norwich City. The two sides have met already this season, with Wrexham beating the Canaries 3-2 at Carrow Road. They will also face Leicester City, QPR, and Sheffield Wednesday in January.
