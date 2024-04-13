'It is a criminal offence' - Wrexham issue stern warning to their own fans as they're told 'dangerous' act - if they secure promotion to League One - could lead to police action
Wrexham have sent out a clear message to the fans: DO NOT storm the STok Cae Ras pitch should Wrexham secure promotion.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham might secure a League One berth on Saturday
- Must beat Forest Green Rovers
- A couple of other results must also go their way