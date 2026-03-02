Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac warned over Premier League 'yo-yo' tag as Red Dragons are backed to sign £50m player if they achieve promotion

Quizzed on whether the Red Dragons would look to splash out £50m, £60m ($80m) or even £70m ($94m) on a player in order to compete in the top tier, ex-Wrexham defender Sinclair - speaking in association with new betting sites - told GOAL: “Yeah, they would have to. If they've got any ambition to become a regular stay in the Premier League and not be one of the yo-yo clubs.

“You've seen clubs that have been in the Football League and in the Premier League for hundreds of years that struggle - trying to stay in the league and become yo-yo clubs. I don't think Wrexham would want to be that, even though financially it's very rewarding. But my take from the outside of what those owners want to do, they want to be a team that competes in the Premier League as well. And to do that, I'm not sure how much money they'd be actually able to spend because of the financial restrictions. But I'm sure they will spend their money and I'm sure they've got the backing and the support financially to try and compete in the Premier League.

“But that again is a different animal. But we've said that every year. Every year we've said that they've gone up, that they're now entering an environment that is totally different to where they've just left. But they've been able to cope every time. So I wouldn't be surprised if they did go up and do well because of recent showings. But it would be very tough in the Premier League. Now you're playing against the best players in the world. And the big difference, we found that at Burnley, with me being at Burnley, I've been close to see what's happened at Burnley this season. The difference between the Championship and the Premier League is those slight mistakes you make. You sometimes don't get punished in the Championship. In the Premier League, more often than not, you do get punished. And that'll be something that they'll have to cope with.”