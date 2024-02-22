Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney announces official name of new Kop stand at STōK Cae Ras in hilarious new video

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has announced the name of the club's new temporary Kop stand at STōK Cae Ras in a hilarious video.

  • McElhenney tells Always Sunny co-stars the new name
  • Wrexham's temporary stand receives new name
  • Club's owner pokes fun at temporary nature of stand

