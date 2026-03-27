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Wrexham post record turnover under Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's ownership despite £15m losses after Championship promotion
Record revenues and heavy investment
Wrexham's annual report for the year ending June 30, 2025, reveals a 24% turnover growth, reaching a record £33.33m. This surge was driven by heightened commercial activity and global interest from the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary series. However, the club reported an operating loss of £14.84m ($19.7m), attributed to the heavy investment required for a third consecutive promotion. Staff costs nearly doubled, rising from £11.04m ($14.6m) to £19.94m ($26.5m), reflecting the financial demands of returning to the EFL Championship for the first time in 43 years.
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Commercial dominance and global brand growth
The Hollywood effect continues to yield massive commercial dividends, with revenue jumping to £17.33m ($23m). Notably, the rest of the world now accounts for 57.7% of the club's income, overtaking the UK’s 40.5% share. The report highlighted a targeted strategic approach, leveraging international media and marketing expertise to maximise the club’s commercial inventory. This global reach has supported record growth in sponsorship, retail, and partnerships, further solidified by the commissioning of a fourth season of the club's award-winning documentary.
Debt repayment and stadium expansion
In a major step toward long-term sustainability, Wrexham confirmed they are now free of shareholder loans. Following the entry of Apollo Sports Capital as minority investors, all loans and interest owed to Reynolds’ and Mac's companies have been repaid. Infrastructure remains a priority, with plans submitted to increase the Kop Stand capacity to 7,750 seats. This would bring the total stadium capacity to over 18,000, aligning with requirements for a UEFA Category 4 grading and potential future hosting of major international events.
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Success across the entire club
The 2024-25 season saw success beyond the men’s first team. Wrexham AFC Women finished fourth in the Adran Premier League, while the Academy reached the FA Youth Cup third round for the first time since 2006. On-pitch success drove matchday revenue to £5.96m, with average attendances rising to 12,781. Closing the report, the club thanked fans and partners for their unwavering support, noting that while losses remain substantial, the upward trajectory of the Wrexham story shows no signs of slowing down.