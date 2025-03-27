Wrexham announce record £26.7m annual turnover and staggering sponsorship figures with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary credited for revenue spike
Wrexham have posted record turnover figures of £26.7 million ($34m), with the club’s documentary series considered to have helped that revenue spike.
- Red Dragons promoted out of League Two in 2024
- Documentary attracts commercial partners
- More big money being spent in ambitious project