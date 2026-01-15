Getty
Wrexham confirm promotion hero to leave Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side in January transfer window and offer update on Paul Mullin's future
Wrexham making changes in January
Wrexham are enjoying life in the Championship in the 2025-26 season after back-to-back-to-back promotions and currently sit in ninth place in the table. The January transfer window has now brought the chance to make changes to the squad and Parkinson has confirmed some movements that will definitely happen this winter. Lee, who is yet to play in the Championship so far this season due to injury, will depart after asking for a move. The 31-year-old has played a key role in Wrexham's rise up through the divisions but has endured a tough 2025. He was involved in a terrifying car crash in February but managed to escape without any serious injuries. However, he subsequently sustained a knee problem that required surgery and left him sidelined for a significant period.
Wrexham confirm Lee exit
Parkinson has now offered an update on the situation and explained why Lee will be moving on: "Elliot's had a good week and a half of training and wants to go on loan and get some game time, so we respect that. There was a club which was very close to agreeing a deal and they've gone elsewhere for a different profile of player, but I'm sure there'll be other clubs looking at Elliot."
Will Mullin stay at Wrexham?
Parkinson also offered an update on Mullin. The striker is back at the club after his loan spell with Wigan was cut short and featured in a friendly against Liverpool Under-21s earlier in the week. Yet Parkinson refused to confirm if he would continue with Wrexham for the rest of the 2025-26 season: "With Mulls, he needed the game on Tuesday because he hadn't had a lot of starts recently. He's trained well and played well on Tuesday. It's that situation where we need to find the right route for him from now until the end of the season and we're just working with him on that."
Parkinson not expecting many changes in January
Parkinson has previously spoken about Wrexham's plans for the January transfer market and revealed why he's not expecting too many changes at the club. He told BBC Sport Wales: "We'll monitor the injury situation, but we made a lot of changes in the summer and I feel we're only just getting a settled feel in the building. We won't be making too many changes in the January window. We want to continue to work with the players we've got. When you bring in 13 players, that's a big turnaround."
What comes next?
Wrexham enjoyed beating Premier League opposition last time out as they dumped Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup, with Ryan Reynolds jetting in to watch his team pull off the shock. The Welsh side are back in action on Saturday in the Championship against struggling Norwich City.
