Wrexham in the Premier League is no longer a pipe dream: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Red Dragons can show they're ready for the big time by taking down Chelsea in FA Cup

Recruitment works two ways, however. Wrexham have had to be ruthless with some of their fan-favourites over the last year, realising they need to shift players who don't contribute enough to make way for those who can.

In January, the club waved goodbye to captain James McClean, who returned home to play for boyhood side Derry City in the League of Ireland. He at least stayed on into this season and made 16 Championship appearances before departing.

But the same cannot be said of Paul Mullin, the Scouse striker who dropped down two divisions to join Wrexham when they were still a National League club in 2021. He was one of the first marquee signings of the Reynolds-McElhenney era, and the A-list pair loved Mullin so much he made a cameo appearance in the former's Deadpool franchise in 2024 as 'Welshpool'.

In his first three seasons for Wrexham, Mullin scored a whopping 105 times, firing the Red Dragons into League One. Once they got to the third tier, however, the goals dried up, finding the net only three times in 26 matches as Parkinson's men finished second. This was partly put down to undergoing what was described as 'minor' back surgery before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Last summer, Mullin was told to find a new club, bringing an end to his fairy-tale story in north Wales. He remained in League One with a loan to Wigan Athletic, though that was terminated in January and he joined Bradford City on loan for the rest of the season instead.

Mullin has spoken about the disappointment of how his Wrexham career petered out. Last month, he said: "It's something I've found quite challenging over the last 18 months. It was sort out of the blue, after obviously everything that I've done and then getting surgery. It sort of ended from there really, which was difficult to take but that's football you know. It's something that I'm never going to, what's the word, probably never going to 'accept' it because of what happened. It was something I found quite tough, as I say, but that's football, you move on."