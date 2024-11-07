Wrexham urged to give Paul Mullin ‘whatever contract he wants’ as Wales legend backs star striker for international call-up and explains his ‘gold dust’ attribute which would cost whopping £2m to replace
Wrexham have been told to keep giving Paul Mullin “whatever contract he wants” as his brand of “gold dust” would cost £2 million to replace.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Star striker was signed in 2021
- Has hit over 100 goals for Dragons
- Quality without question when fit