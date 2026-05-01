‘Nobody has what they have’ - Wrexham are on the brink of an improbable promotion, and American support has never been more significant

Wrexham director Shaun Harvey once promised this would become the “greatest sports story ever.”

Now, they’re one game away from taking another step toward it. A win over fourth-placed Middlesbrough on Sunday would all but secure a place in the EFL Championship promotion playoffs - and keep alive the dream of a third straight promotion.

A few years ago, that seemed unthinkable. When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the club in 2021, the goal was to revive a fallen institution. Instead, the project quickly became something bigger. The documentary turned Wrexham into a global talking point - and, with it, came skepticism about whether the hype would ever match the reality.

On the pitch, though, Wrexham have delivered. Back-to-back promotions have turned belief into expectation, and a third remains within reach.

But the story isn’t universally embraced. In the United States, where the club’s profile has exploded, opinions remain split: for some, it’s a Hollywood-backed project dressed up as a fairytale; for others, it’s the real thing. Either way, five years into the ownership, Wrexham’s reach - and relevance - is undeniable.

“The Wrexham story is unique. Nobody has what they have, because they have created a cultural icon around their club,” USMNT icon and Lincoln City minority owner Landon Donovan said on The Rondo.