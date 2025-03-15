Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles RamsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Wishing them the best of recoveries' - Rob McElhenney issues emotional message as Wrexham confirm fan in 'stable condition' and rushed to hospital after medical emergency causes lengthy delay in win against Wycombe

WrexhamLeague OneWycombe vs WrexhamWycombe

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney issued a heartfelt message to the fan who was rushed to hospital during the team's slender win against Wycombe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Match had to be suspended due to a medical emergency
  • Medics attended to the person in the stands
  • Fan was sent to hospital for further aid
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches