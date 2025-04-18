Wrexham drop more points in automatic promotion hunt! Phil Parkinson's side held to frustrating 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers as they slip behind Wycombe in race to finish second in League One
Wrexham's automatic promotion hopes suffered a huge blow as they drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers leapfrogged them into second.
- Wrexham draw 1-1 with Bristol Rovers
- James cancels out Moore's opener
- Wycombe leapfrog them into second