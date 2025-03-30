Wrexham get ‘daunting’ warning as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney look to make history while taking another step towards the Premier League
Wrexham have been handed a “daunting” promotion warning as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney look to make history in the English Football League.
- Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Looking to become first club to achieve three-in-a-row
- Embracing pressure rather than being wary of it