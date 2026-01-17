Getty Images Sport
Wrexham captain James McClean set to make sudden exit & complete transfer to boyhood club after ban for violent conduct
McClean has spent 15 years in England after impressing at Derry
In a new report from The Times, McClean is poised to call time on his successful spell with Wrexham by returning to his boyhood club Derry in the January transfer window.
The 36-year-old scored 18 goals in 188 appearances with the League of Ireland outfit between 2008 and 2011, before kick-starting what has turned into a 15-year stint in English football by joining Sunderland.
After spending two seasons with the Black Cats, McClean then represented Wigan Athletic across two spells in 2013 and 2015, as well as 2021 and 2023, while he also turned out for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City before joining Wrexham three years ago.
Winger has played significant role in Wrexham's remarkable rise
McClean has been instrumental in Wrexham’s incredible rise up the lower leagues of English football following his move from Wigan in August 2023.
The Republic of Ireland international, who moved to the SToK Cae Ras following the club’s promotion to League Two from the National League, scored four goals in 44 appearances in England’s fourth tier as Phil Parkinson’s men finished second in the 2023-24 campaign.
And McClean and Wrexham then clinched a historic third successive promotion as the club finished second in League One last season, securing a return to the Championship for the first time since 1982.
McClean admitted FA charge of violent conduct after Swansea game
However, while Wrexham are once again riding high this season, with Parkinson’s side currently ninth in the second tier and just a point outside of the playoff places, McClean has struggled in 2025-26.
The winger, who is yet to score in the current campaign, was banned for three matches after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of violent conduct following Wrexham’s 2-1 loss against Swansea in December’s derby in south Wales.
Following the full-time whistle at the Swansea.com Stadium, videos circulated on social media appearing to show McClean flicking a boot towards Brazilian forward Ronald when the Swansea ace was lying on the pitch.
An FA statement said: “The player's behaviour around the 94th minute wasn't seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and the FA alleged that it constitutes violent conduct. James McClean subsequently admitted the charge against him and accepted the standard penalty for violent conduct.”
Wrexham also released a statement following the incident, adding: “Wrexham can confirm James McClean will be suspended for three matches, following an incident in the match against Swansea City. Though referee Oliver Langford took no action at the time, McClean was charged following review of the match video, for misconduct for a breach of rule E1.1.”
After sitting out of Wrexham’s next three league games against Sheffield United, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers - matches which Wrexham subsequently won - McClean returned to the side as Parkinson’s charges claimed a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup last Friday.
Former Sunderland man has been jeered for refusal to wear poppy
However, McClean is now on verge of securing an emotional return to Derry before the conclusion of the January transfer window, which shuts on Monday, 2 February.
During his time in England, McClean has been jeered for his ongoing refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt when playing games on Remembrance Sunday. His stance stems from Bloody Sunday, where British soldiers opened fire on civil rights protestors in his home city of Derry in January 1972.
McClean absent from Wrexham squad ahead of proposed Derry switch
Following their surprise victory over Forest in the FA Cup, Wrexham return to league action when they entertain Philippe Clement’s Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
McClean has subsequently been omitted from the squad for the visit of the Canaries ahead of his proposed move to Derry.
