'What a bloody club' - Wrexham captain James McClean hails history-making Red Dragons after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side secure promotion to Championship
Wrexham captain James McClean has praised the history-making Red Dragons, as they clinched three-straight promotions to reach the Championship.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham clinch promotion to the Championship
- Make history with third straight promotion
- McClean opens up on the historical journey