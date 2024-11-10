Wrexham captain James McClean explains poppy stance as Irishman continues to make headlines on an annual basis

GettyChris BurtonWrexham captain James McClean explains poppy stance as Irishman continues to make headlines on an annual basisJ. McCleanWrexhamLeague OneJames McClean makes headlines around Remembrance Day on an annual basis, with the Wrexham captain explaining his stance on the poppy front.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpecial Remembrance day jerseys & armbandsRed Dragons star sticking to his principlesHopes to have explained himself for the last timeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below