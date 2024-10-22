Paul Mullin WrexhamGetty
Wrexham fall behind Birmingham in title race! Red Dragons held to draw by Huddersfield in frustrating League One encounter

Wrexham were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield as they lost ground to Birmingham in the League One title race.

  • Wrexham drew 0-0 at home to Huddersfield
  • Mullin & Palmer struggled to get going
  • Title rivals Birmingham won against Bolton
